N.J. Federal Court Refuses to Award Injunctive Relief in Fraud Suit Against J&J, Says Allegations are ‘Strictly Hypothetical’

NEWARK, N.J. –– A New Jersey federal court has refused to award preliminary injunctive relief in a class action lawsuit filed against Johnson & Johnson, opining that the plaintiffs did not have standing under Article III and that their allegations are “strictly hypothetical.”

In an opinion issued June 28, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey concluded that it did not have subject-matter jurisdiction over the case.

“For the reasons outlined above,” the court said. “Plaintiffs have failed to persuade the Court it has subject-matter jurisdiction over this matter where Plaintiffs fail to establish standing and/or ripeness. …