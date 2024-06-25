Class Action Filed Against J&J Seeking Medical Monitoring for Development of Talc-Related Cancers

TRENTON, N.J. –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against talcum powder defendants seeking medical monitoring for thousands of women to watch for the development of epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, and primary peritoneal cancer.

In a class action complaint filed June 17 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs argued that they represent all female U.S. resident users of Defendants’ talc-containing products Johnson’s Baby Powder and/or Shower-to-Shower between 1960 and the present that used the product for genital application for more than four years and have not initiated an individual, …