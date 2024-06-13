Talcum Powder Special Master Denies Efforts to Quash Subpoena Served on Non-Party Paul Hess

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Special Master involved with the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation has denied efforts to quash a subpoena served upon Paul Hess, concluding that he, not William Longo, is the employee that did the microscopic analysis on which the plaintiffs claims rely.

In a June 12 order filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Special Master Joel Schneider (Ret.) opined that the non-party has “key firsthand information regarding the tests upon which” Dr. William Longo relies.

“Hess, not Longo, has decades of experience doing PLM testing and is the expert Longo will …