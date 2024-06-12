Class Action Filed Against Johnson & Johnson, Accuses Talc Defendant of ‘Pursuing Strategy of Repeat Fraudulent Transfers’

TRENTON, N.J. –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against Johnson & Johnson, accusing it of fraudulently using the bankruptcy system, calling it “malicious abuse and malicious use of process.”

In a class action lawsuit filed May 22 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs argued that Johnson & Johnson has “compounded its malfeasance by pursuing a strategy of repeat fraudulent transfers and serial bad faith bankruptcy filings to hinder, delay, an defraud these women and prevent them from ever having their day in court before a jury of their peers, much less …