Talcum Powder Defendants Maintain They Are Entitled to Inspection of Longo’s Lab

TRENTON, N.J. –– The defendants in the talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket have filed a reply brief supporting their efforts to inspect Dr. William Longo’s laboratory, responding to the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee’s position that the defendants have distorted Longo’s “prior deposition testimony to manufacture a reason to further harass him.”

In a June 11 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants argued that a deposition of a laboratory employee alone is not sufficient to “allow defendants the opportunity to test what no party disputes is Dr. Longo’s case-defining opinion …