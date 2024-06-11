Consent Agreement Filed in $700 Million Settlement of State Claims Against J&J for Talc Products

RICHMOND, Va. –– The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive $21.1 million as part of a larger $700 million settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson, resolving allegations against the company for its fraudulent marketing of talc-based products across the country.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the consent judgment was filed on June 11 in Virginia’s case against the defendant that was pending in the Virginia Circuit Court, Richmond City.

As part of the consent judgment, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay members of the Multistate Working Group a total of $700 million of which Virginia will receive $21,263,008.18. The amount …