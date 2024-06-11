Talcum Powder Defendants, Beasley Allen Exchange Briefs in Disqualification Dispute

TRENTON, N.J. –– Talcum powder defendants and Beasley Allen have exchanged briefs in a dispute about whether the latter should be disqualified in the ongoing litigation, with Beasley Allen maintaining that the motion is a “thinly veiled cynical attempt to remove opposing (successful) counsel for tactical reasons.”

In the May 24 brief, filed by Johnson & Johnson and LLT Management LLC in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants, however, maintained that Beasley Allen’s conduct was “unscrupulous,” and “violated multiple ethical rules.”

“The facts requiring disqualification of Beasley Allen are undisputed,” the reply brief explained. …