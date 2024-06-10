TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talc MDL Court Notified of Study Linking Genital Talc Use and Ovarian Cancer; Defense Counsel Asks for Deadline Modifications


June 10, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Defense Letter
  • Letter
  • Study


TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket has been notified of a recent study in which the authors concluded that there is a higher position association between genital talc use and ovarian cancer for frequent and long-term users.

In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on May 17, counsel for the plaintiffs argued that the study’s findings “confirm and reaffirm the general causation opinions of those plaintiffs’ general causation experts whose reports and testimony were the subject of the Daubert challenges conducted before …


