Smith Law Firm Moves to Quash Subpoena Served on It In Talcum Powder MDL

NEWARK, N.J. –– The Smith Law Firm LLC has moved to quash a subpoena served on the firm in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket, contending that it does not have any connection to the docket and, as such, the subpoena is improper.

In a June 3 motion to quash filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, The Smith Law Firm PLLC said the subpoena was “procedurally flawed” and does not seek information that is discoverable.

In a June 4 docket entry, the federal court set the motion for July 1 before Magistrate Judge …