Parties Exchange Briefing on Subpoena Served on Non-Party in Talcum Powder MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– The parties in the talcum powder products multidistrict litigation docket have exchanged briefs on a motion to quash Johnson & Johnson’s subpoena served upon non-party Paul Hess, which the plaintiffs argue seeks irrelevant information and exceeds the scope of discovery.

In a motion filed May 17 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee reiterated that Hess has not been retained as an expert by any party and should not be required to answer the subpoena.

According to a May 20 docket entry, the motion was referred to Special Master …