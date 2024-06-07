Talcum Powder Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee Opposes Motion to Compel Inspection of Longo’s Lab

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation have opposed a motion to compel the inspection of Dr. William Longo’s laboratory, accusing the defendant of “distorting Dr. Longo’s prior deposition testimony to manufacture a reason to further harass him.”

In an opposition brief filed June 3 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee argued that “Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 34(a)(2) does not permit parties to compel opposing parties’ experts to perform work and given their own experts a ticket to watch.”

“Defendants have not …