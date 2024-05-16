Oregon Jurors Hear Arguments in Asbestos-Containing Talc Trial Against J&J
May 16, 2024
PORTLAND, Ore. –– An Oregon asbestos-containing talcum powder trial has entered its sixth day, where jurors have heard arguments that Johnson & Johnson’s cosmetic products caused a woman to develop mesothelioma.
The Oregon Fourth Judicial District Court, Multnomah County, jury heard oral arguments on May 9; Hon. Katharine von Ter Stegge is presiding over the trial.
Experts testifying on behalf of the plaintiff took the stand on May 9 and have continued through May 16.
The underlying claims were asserted on behalf of Kyung Lee, who allegedly developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos in Johnson & …
