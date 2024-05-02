TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talcum Powder MDL Sets December Date for First Bellwether Trial


May 2, 2024


TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket has scheduled the first bellwether trial for Dec. 3, 2024, setting aside 10 days for trial, according to a recent scheduling order.

The April 30 scheduling order was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey one day before Johnson & Johnson announced a proposal that would settle all ovarian cancer talcum powder claims for more than $6 billion. For more on the settlement, see the related story in this issue.

