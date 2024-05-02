Talcum Powder MDL Judge Denies Efforts to Reconsider Ruling Permitting Re-Filing of Daubert Motions

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket has denied a motion to reconsider its order requesting the re-filing of Daubert motions, saying that the parties had “misunderstood the Court’s order.”

In the April 30 memorandum order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey elaborated that while it still believes a full refiling of Daubert motions is appropriate, this holding does not “do away with Chief Judge Wolfson’s previous Daubert holdings altogether.”

“Instead,” the court wrote, “the Court simply will not preclude any retrospective challenges to Chief Judge Wolfson’s previous …