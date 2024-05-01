TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Johnson & Johnson Announces Proposed Plan of Reorganization of LLT, Includes $6.475 Billion Settlement of Talc Claims


May 1, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Pre-Packaged Plan


NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has announced a Plan of Reorganization by its subsidiary LLT Management LLC for the “comprehensive and final resolution of all current and future claims related to ovarian cancer arising from cosmetic talc litigation against it and its affiliates in the United States” that includes a $6.475 billion settlement.

The company announced its plan –– which requires 75 percent of ovarian cancer claimants to vote in favor of the plan –– in a press release issued on May 1.

Those with mesothelioma claims and state consume protection claims against the company will be handled …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel

MORE DETAILS