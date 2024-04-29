TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.Y. Federal Court Allows Supplemental Disclosure in Asbestos Talcum Powder Case


April 29, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has found that while a talcum powder plaintiff’s failure to disclose reliance on a supplemental report from an expert, such failure was “harmless,” and “does not merit the extreme sanction of preclusion.”

In the April 24 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York explained that discovery had not closed, a schedule for dispositive motions had not been entered and a trial date had not been set.

“Any prejudice to Defendants can be remedied by a continuance and the reopening of [the expert’s] deposition,” the court concluded.

Plaintiff …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS