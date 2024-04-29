Hearing Addressing Beasley Allen Disqualification Efforts Scheduled to Continue May 3

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– A hearing taking place in a New Jersey state court regarding the disqualification of Beasley Allen Law Firm in talcum powder proceedings is scheduled to continue on May 3, according to the parties.

A copy of the transcript was filed in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation on April 16 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

The hearing on April 10 took place before Hon. John C. Porto and Hon. Rukhsanah L. Singh of the New Jersey Superior Court, Atlantic County, at which time the court heard arguments relating to a …