Parties in Talcum Powder MDL Docket File Joint Status Report, Give Updates on Ongoing Depositions of Plaintiff Experts

TRENTON, N.J. –– The parties involved in the Talcum Powder multidistrict litigation docket have filed a joint report in a New Jersey federal court, providing updates on ongoing deposition of plaintiff experts.

In a joint filing lodged in the court docket on April 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties detailed updates on expert depositions, the defense motion to quash the subpoena to PwC, the plaintiffs’ subpoena to Public Library of Science, Case Management Order No. 9, bellwether discovery response, Daubert status, plaintiff profile forms, and the status of New Jersey proceedings before …