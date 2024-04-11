Special Master Grants Motion to Quash Regarding Talcum Powder Plaintiff Subpoena Directed to PwC

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Special Master assigned to the talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket has found that discovery requested by the plaintiffs pertaining to PricewaterhouseCoopers documents is “irrelevant to the claims and defenses at issue.”

In the April 5 document, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Special Master Judge Joel Schneider (Ret.) opined that “the requested discovery has nothing to do with whether exposure to J&J’s baby powder caused plaintiffs’ ovarian cancer which is the heart of the case.”

Johnson & Johnson and LLT Management LLC moved to quash or for a …