Reports: Johnson & Johnson Agrees to $75 Million Settlement in Mississippi AG Talcum Powder Lawsuit
April 9, 2024
JACKSON, Miss. –– Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $75 million in a settlement between the company and the state of Mississippi, according to published reports, settling claims that the defendant mislabeled talcum powder products.
Mississippi had sued Johnson & Johnson ten years ago, alleging that the defendant had misrepresented the uses, benefits, qualities, and standards of the talc-containing products sold in the state of Mississippi.
The Mississippi Attorney General had argued that the defendants had failed to inform residents of “existing scientific evidence identifying an increased risk of ovarian cancer with the perineal use of the talc …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel