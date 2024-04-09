Reports: Johnson & Johnson Agrees to $75 Million Settlement in Mississippi AG Talcum Powder Lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. –– Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $75 million in a settlement between the company and the state of Mississippi, according to published reports, settling claims that the defendant mislabeled talcum powder products.

Mississippi had sued Johnson & Johnson ten years ago, alleging that the defendant had misrepresented the uses, benefits, qualities, and standards of the talc-containing products sold in the state of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Attorney General had argued that the defendants had failed to inform residents of “existing scientific evidence identifying an increased risk of ovarian cancer with the perineal use of the talc …