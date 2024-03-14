Johnson & Johnson Files Motion to Quash Subpoena Served on PwC in Talcum Powder MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has filed a motion to quash a subpoena filed on PricewaterhouseCoopers, arguing that the information sought by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket is protected work product and privileged.

In the March 1 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson argued that the production of PwC’s analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s potential liabilities would be “wholly improper.”

A third-party subpoena was served by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to Johnson & Johnson’s auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to the motion.

In its motion …