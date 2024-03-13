Talc Claimant Committee Sends Letter to 3rd Circuit Notifying it of Supplemental Authority in LTL Appeal

PHILADELPHIA –– The Official Committee of Talc Claimants has sent a letter to the 3rd Circuit panel overseeing the appeal of an order dismissing LTL’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy apprising it of a recent decision which supports the position that the bankruptcy court had authority to allow the TCC’s continued existence to defend the dismissal order on appeal.

