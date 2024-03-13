Talcum Powder Special Master Overrules Objections to KCIC Subpoena

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Special Master overseeing the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order relating to a motion to quash a subpoena relating to KCIC, ordering the plaintiffs to “promptly” produce all non-privilege KCIC documents to Johnson & Johnson.

In Special Master Order No. 20 filed March 12 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Special Master Judge Joel Schneider (Ret.) also denied the plaintiffs’ request that the Special Master conduct an in camera relevancy review of KCIC’s documents responsive to Johnson & Johnson’s subpoena.

“To the extent KCIC has any objections …