Florida Talcum Powder Trial Against Johnson & Johnson Ends in Mistrial

MIAMI –– An asbestos-containing talcum powder trial has ended in a mistrial in Florida, after jurors failed to reach a verdict after asking at least five questions during deliberations.

The mistrial was declared by the Florida Circuit Court for the 11th Judicial Circuit, Miami-Dade County, on March 4. In a document filed the same day, the court noted that the “case was not reached and/or resetting would be appropriate due to a scheduling conflict.”

The court reset the jury trial for a three-week period beginning on March 11. It ordered all parties to appear for a pretrial conference on March …