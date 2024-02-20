Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Case Against Johnson & Johnson Continues in Florida
February 20, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
- Proposed Verdict Form
MIAMI –– An asbestos-containing talcum powder trial involving Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder is scheduled to start its fifth day of trial in Florida, where jurors are hearing claims that an anesthesiologist’s ovarian cancer was caused by decades of using the talcum powder product.
Trial began in the Florida Circuit Court, 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County before Hon. William Thomas on Feb. 13 with opening arguments.
Since opening arguments, jurors have heard testimony from plaintiff experts Drs. Laura Plunkett and Lara Freidenfelds.
In a complaint filed in 2019, plaintiff Robert A. Sugarman asserted claims on behalf …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing
March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia
MORE DETAILS