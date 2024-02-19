LLT Management Files Reply Brief Supporting Appeal of Court Order Dismissing Chapter 11 Petition

PHILADELPHIA –– LLT Management LLC has filed a reply brief supporting its appeal of a Bankruptcy Court order dismissing its Chapter 11 petition, maintaining that the petition was filed in good faith.

In a reply brief filed Feb. 16 in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, LTL Management noted that its name has changed from LTL Management to LLT Management LLC.

In the brief, LLT Management argued that the Appellees misread LTL I, in which the 3rd Circuit dismissed the company’s first Chapter 11 petition, ignore bankruptcy code text and misread the mass-tort bankruptcies.

“On the facts,” LLT Management …