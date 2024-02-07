Plaintiffs Back Special Master Order Allowing Second Amended Master Complaint, Oppose Defense Objections

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have backed a recent Special Master order allowing the addition of defendants and causes of action to a second amended master complaint, arguing that the defendants’ opposition “ignores the fundamentals of multidistrict litigation and the purpose of master pleadings.”

In the Feb. 6 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs maintained that the defendants are attempting “to confuse and muddle the analysis with wordplay about the purpose of the master complaint here.”

“Either the master complaint is the operative …