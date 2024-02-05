Counsel Representing Beasley Allen in Disqualification Efforts Notifies Talcum Powder MDL of State Court Ruling
February 5, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
- N.J. Order
TRENTON, N.J. –– Counsel representing Beasley Allen in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket against efforts to disqualify the firm has notified that MDL court of developments regarding a similar effort in New Jersey state court.
In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Feb. 1, counsel for Beasley Allen and Andry D. Birchfield Jr. explained that the court has a hearing scheduled on Feb. 7 on the motion to disqualify Beasley Allen.
In December, Johnson & Johnson and LTL Management inc. said in a motion that Beasley Allen and Birchfield …
