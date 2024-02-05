Talcum Powder MDL Court Allows Defendants to File Sur-Reply in Dispute Regarding Northwell Subpoena

TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has allowed the defendants to file a sur-reply in a dispute regarding a subpoena served on Jacqueline Moline, M.D.’s employer.

In a Feb. 2 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey granted the defense request for leave to file a sur-reply and also denied the defendants’ efforts to strike Northwell’s reply brief.

The defendants had argued in a Jan. 30 letter that the reply brief was filed in violation of Loc. Civ. R. 37.1(b)(3) and asked the court to strike it. In …