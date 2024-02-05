Talcum Powder MDL Special Master to Rule on Motions to Quash, for Protective Order

TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has referred motions to quash and for a protective order to Special Master Hon. Joel Schneider for disposition.

In a Feb. 2 docket entry, Hon. Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey said that the referral is within the bounds of its order regarding the Special Master’s Duties and Authority.

The parties have filed briefs in regard to both motions with the court recently allowing the defendants to file a sur-reply supporting the subpoena they served on Northwell …