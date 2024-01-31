Talcum Powder MDL PSC Supports Motion to Quash, Says Defense Opposition ‘Littered with Unsupported Allegations’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs involved in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have filed a reply brief supporting their motion to quash a subpoena, arguing that the defendant’s opposition is “littered with unsupported allegations of misconduct.”

In a reply brief filed Jan. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee called the subpoena “abusive,” and maintained that the defendant offers no factual basis for their attacks on counsel or for third parties who have no involvement in the MDL.

The motion to quash involves KCIC; the defendant filed the subpoena on the …