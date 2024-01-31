Northwell Backs Motion for Protective Order, Says Moline’s Research Information is ‘Clearly Irrelevant’

TRENTON, N.J. –– The employer of Jacqueline Moline, M.D., has maintained that it is entitled to a protective order in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket, saying the defendant’s opposition to the motion erroneously focuses on mesothelioma studies and cases.

In the Jan. 29 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Northwell Health Inc. said “if the information sought by Defendant’s subpoena … is as critical as Defendant alleges, why is Defendant attempting to obtain it in this ovarian cancer MDL rather than in mesothelioma litigation where Dr. Moline serves as an expert.”