Parties File Briefs in Appeal of Order Dismissing LTL’s Talcum Powder Bankruptcy

PHILADELPHIA –– A number of parties in interest have filed briefs in the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, asking the appellate court to affirm the Bankruptcy Court’s order of what one party called “Johnson & Johnson’s second attempt to misuse Chapter 11 to insulate itself from tort claims brought by plaintiffs.”

In its Jan. 26 brief filed in the appellate court, the State of New Mexico maintained that it had never consented to the Bankruptcy Court’s jurisdiction and, instead, was forced to “defend itself against LTL’s subtle attempt to channel New Mexico’s state law claims into federal court through …