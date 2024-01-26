Parties in Talcum Powder MDL Docket Exchange Letters on Deposition Time Limits
January 26, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Jan. 18 Letter
- Jan. 25 Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties in the national Talcum Powder Multidistrict Litigation docket have exchanged letters on the length of time the defendants are entitled to spend questioning plaintiffs’ expert witnesses under a recent court order, with the defendants arguing that the plaintiffs have refused to allow time for additional questioning.
In a letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Jan. 18, counsel for Johnson & Johnson asked for the court’s assistance in addressing issues involving expert depositions, saying that the parties had met and conferred regarding the dispute and have been unable to …
