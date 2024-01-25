Talcum Powder Defendant Objects to Special Master Order Allowing Second Amended Master Complaint

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has objected to a recent Special Master order allowing plaintiffs to add defendants and causes of action to a second amended master complaint, arguing in part that the order incorrectly applied New Jersey substantive law to the entire talcum powder MDL.

In the Jan. 24 objection brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendant argued that the Special Master’s conclusion to allow the plaintiffs to add three new defendants was contrary to the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals order dismissing LTL’s second Chapter 11 petition.

“…[T]he …