LTL Judge Writes Letter in Support of Amendment Permitting Bankruptcy Judges to Appoint Special Masters

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge that oversaw both of LTL Management’s Chapter 11 petitions has written a letter to the Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, asking the Committee to “revisit whether the absolute prohibition upon the appointment of a special master remains warranted.”

In the Jan. 10 letter, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey opined that allowing the appointment of Special Masters “would relieve the burden on the bankruptcy courts.”

Judge Kaplan explained that he has been active with the Rabiej Litigation Law Center and Jon Rabiej in …