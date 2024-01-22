Johnson & Johnson Files Request to Move LTL to Texas, Eyes Third Bankruptcy Filing
January 22, 2024
AUSTIN, Texas –– Johnson & Johnson has filed documents seeking to move LTL Management to Texas, months after it told investors that it was considering filing a third Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate the settlement of talcum powder claims, according to publishing reports.
Johnson & Johnson filed the request on Dec. 19 with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the Bloomberg report said, adding that the talcum powder defendant also wishes to change the name of the entity, which holds all talcum powder liabilities.
The defendant told investors in an October earning’s call that it was considering filing a …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Ozempic and Suboxone Litigation
January 24, 2024 - Santa Barbara, CA
Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick