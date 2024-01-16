Employer of Jacqueline Moline Files Motion for Protective Order in Talcum Powder MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– The employer of Jacqueline Moline, M.D., has moved for a protective order in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket, contending that Johnson & Johnson is seeking “irrelevant information from a third-party hospital for an improper purpose and intrudes on the privacy interests of non-party patients who have no connection to this litigation.”

Northwell Health Inc. filed the motion for a protective order on Jan. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

According to the non-party, Johnson & Johnson issued a subpoena to Northwell, seeking the production of two documents: an unredacted key …