Claims Administration Company Seeks to Quash Subpoena in Talcum Powder MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– A claims administration company that is not a party to the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has moved to quash a subpoena seeking information about its communications with Legacy Liability Solutions LLC over its proposed acquisition of LTL Management, saying that such communications are confidential.

In a Jan. 12 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, non-party KCIC, LLC asked the court to quash or issue a protective order, saying that it “implicates confidential, privileged communications that occurred in the LTL bankruptcy proceeding.”

“The information sought is irrelevant and inadmissible in …