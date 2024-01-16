Talcum Powder MDL Special Master Allows Addition of Defendants, Claims in Second Amended Master Long Form Complaint

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has in part granted the plaintiff’s request to add LTL, Holdco, Kenvue, and Janssen as defendants in a second amended master long form complaint and allowing the plaintiffs to add causes of action for assumption of duty, aiding and abetting, and acting concert.

In the Jan. 10 opinion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Judge Joel Schneider (Ret.), Special Master, did deny efforts to add a cause of action for spoliation, however.

The Plaintiff’s Steering Committee renewed its motion …