Talcum Powder PSC Says New Expert Reports Proper, Says J&J Seeks to Freeze Years-Old Record

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the Talcum Powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket have opposed efforts by the defendant to strike plaintiff expert reports, accusing Johnson & Johnson of attempting to “freeze the record as it existed in 2021.”

In a Jan. 2 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee insisted that “discovery in this matter is ongoing and Defendants continue to produce documents that should have been produced years ago.”

The PSC explained that Johnson & Johnson’s two failed bankruptcy filings have caused a nearly two-year …