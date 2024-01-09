Beasley Allen Attorney Files Opposition to Motion to Disqualify in Talcum Power MDL, Says Effort ‘Lacks Credibility’

TRENTON, N.J. –– Talcum powder plaintiff attorney Andy Birchfield and his law firm Beasley Allen have opposed recent efforts to disqualify them from participating in the talcum powder MDL, saying Johnson & Johnson has failed to provide any evidence of misconduct.

In a Dec. 19 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the lawyer and firm contend that the motion “lacks credibility in this challenge given the company’s unhinged practice of bad faith bankruptcy filings, ad hominem attacks on opposing counsel, and unfounded efforts to disqualify any who oppose it.”

“Practicing law is a …