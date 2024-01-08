Report: Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay $700 Million for State Marketing Claims Relating to Talcum Powder Products

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson has tentatively reached a $700 million agreement for deceptive marketing claims filed by states over the company’s talcum powder products, according to Bloomberg News.

The proposed settlement agreement between Johnson & Johnson and more than 40 states was reported on by Bloomberg on Jan. 8.

The outlet reported that the parties are still working on details but that the total amount had been agreed upon.

Both New Mexico and Mississippi had initiated lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson for its allegedly harmful talcum powder products, seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties.

In its complaint, the …