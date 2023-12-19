Talcum Powder Plaintiff Seeks to Remand Ovarian Cancer Case, Says Defendants Properly Joined

TRENTON, N.J. –– A plaintiff with talcum powder ovarian cancer claims pending in the national multidistrict litigation docket has asked the MDL Court to remand her case, noting that a trial court has already refused to dismiss the defendants in question on jurisdiction grounds.

In a Dec. 11 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiff argued that Janssen and Johnson & Johnson are “not diverse from the properly joined Plaintiffs.”

“Nor can it be disputed at this stage that Defendants’ wrongful and fraudulent conduct, caused Plaintiffs Ovarian Cancer,” the motion said.

According …