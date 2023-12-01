3rd Cir. Denies for Now Parties' Request to Skip Oral Argument in LTL Appeal
December 1, 2023
PHILADELPHIA –– In the appeal of a federal bankruptcy court order dismissing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals told the parties it wants to review their briefs before deciding whether an oral argument should be held.
On Nov. 28, the appellate court said it would adopt the parties’ proposed briefing schedule, but denied for now their request to decide the appeal on the briefs. The court ordered the parties to limit the joint appendix to the materials necessary to resolve the cases on appeal.
In their joint motion, the parties asked …
