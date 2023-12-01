Talcum Powder PSC Says Expert Reports Consistent with Scheduling Order

TRENTON, N.J. — In response to defense counsel’s objections to 17 expert reports served by the PSC in anticipation of the first bellwether trial, the PSC argues that they are consistent with the court’s scheduling order, which “specifically authorizes Plaintiffs to serve amended and supplemental expert reports.”

In a Nov. 27 letter filed before Judge Michael Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the PSC said additional scientific literature relevant to the experts’ opinions has been published in the more than two-year interim since the last expert disclosures, and was considered by the experts …