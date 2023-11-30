Talcum Powder Defense Counsel Take Issue with New, Revised Expert Reports
November 30, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. — Defense counsel have asked the judge overseeing the federal talcum powder products MDL for a case management conference to address “issues that have arisen” with 17 new and revised expert reports served by the PSC in anticipation of the first bellwether trial.
In a Nov. 21 letter filed before Judge Michael Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, counsel argue that the reports “run afoul of the intent” of the Oct. 10 scheduling order because they disclose three entirely new epidemiology experts who were never previously disclosed.
In addition, the reports add …
