Plaintiffs in Several Cases Move to Dismiss Defendant Personal Care Products Council in Talc MDL

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs in several talcum powder cases pending in the national multidistrict litigation docket have moved to dismiss Personal Care Products Council as a defendant without prejudice, according to a recent filing.

In an Oct. 24 motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs said that “if warranted under the circumstances, [they] may seek relief from these dismissals fo claims pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b).”

The motions were filed in Smith (No. 23-17339), Mitchell-Tilley (No. 23-17255), Chastain (No. 23-17135, Ebersole (No. 23-17185), Ekern (No. 23-17207), and Owens (No. …