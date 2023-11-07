3rd Circuit Grants Petition for Permission to File Direct Appeal of LTL Dismissal Order; Appeals Consolidated

PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a petition for permission to appeal a bankruptcy court order dismissing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, allowing the parties to bypass the District Court in the appellate process.

The 3rd Circuit issued an order granting the petition on Oct. 20. In a subsequent Nov. 2 order, the 3rd Circuit consolidated two appeals contesting the dismissal order, stating that the appeals were “hereby consolidated for purposes of scheduling, joint appendix, and disposition.”

“Appellants are encouraged to consult with one another regarding the contents of their briefs as the …