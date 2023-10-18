Reports: Johnson & Johnson Considering Third Bankruptcy Filing for Talcum Powder Claim Settlement
October 18, 2023
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson told investors in an earning’s call that it is considering filing a third Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate the settlement of talcum powder claims, according to several published reports.
Johnson & Johnson’s Worldwide Vice President for Litigation, Erik Haas, stated during the Oct. 17 call that the company is working with law firms that represent the “vast majority” of talcum powder plaintiffs to settle all current and future cases, reports said.
“We’re pursuing a consensual resolution of the talc claims through another bankruptcy,” Haas stated, according to a Bloomberg report.
In an …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk